Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is RHS Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 4.0% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHR. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,033,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after purchasing an additional 404,935 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 148,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 305,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,835,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,872. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $59.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.