Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Avalon Advisory Group’s 4th Largest Position

Avalon Advisory Group trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 352,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,716.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 434,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. 56,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,269. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $37.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.