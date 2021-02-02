Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,995 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 6.7% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after purchasing an additional 369,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.57. 55,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,005,269. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

