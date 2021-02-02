Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Holdings Raised by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 11.3% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.32% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $28,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 427,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,937,000 after purchasing an additional 57,529 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 97,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 92,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $55.51. 6,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,517. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07.

