Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 8.8% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.99. 59,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $67.05.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.