Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,601 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $13,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 192,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $989,000.

SCHX traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.10. 1,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,219. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $94.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

