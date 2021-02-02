Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,232,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,535,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,257. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.