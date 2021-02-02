Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,145,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,266,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,375,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 55,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $72.58.

