Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned 4.74% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $382,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $72.58.

