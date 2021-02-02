Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,619,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,326 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.2% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 11.78% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $555,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22,981.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 60,952 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $38.71 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77.

