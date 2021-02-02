Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Scorpio Bulkers has raised its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

NYSE SALT traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 361,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SALT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.