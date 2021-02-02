Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Scorpio Bulkers has raised its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years.
NYSE SALT traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 361,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01.
About Scorpio Bulkers
Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.
