Scotiabank Increases IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$40.00

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

IGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.58.

Shares of IGM traded up C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.23. 164,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,040. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.21. IGM Financial Inc. has a one year low of C$20.96 and a one year high of C$40.38.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$790.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.6525798 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

