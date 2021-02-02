Scotiabank Raises Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) (CVE:WFG) Price Target to C$101.00

Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) (CVE:WFG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$84.00 to C$101.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.07. The company had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,306. Waterfront Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07.
Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) Company Profile
