Scotiabank Raises Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) (CVE:WFG) Price Target to C$101.00

Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) (CVE:WFG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$84.00 to C$101.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.07. The company had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,306. Waterfront Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07.

Get Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) alerts:

Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) Company Profile

Waterfront Capital Corporation provides business advisory and capital market services to public and non-public companies. It also offers reporting and financial, and investment assistance services. The company serves as a strategic partner and provides business advisory services in the areas of venture capital markets, investor relations, initial public offerings and secondary financings, mergers and acquisitions, and public market administration, as well as media and marketing advice.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterfront Capital Co. (WFG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.