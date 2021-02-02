Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc (SST.L) (LON:SST) Shares Gap Up to $968.00

Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc (SST.L) (LON:SST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $968.00, but opened at $1,010.00. Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc (SST.L) shares last traded at $980.00, with a volume of 28,051 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £282.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 979.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 907.55.

About Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc (SST.L) (LON:SST)

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing mainly in smaller Asian quoted companies. It invests mainly in the shares of smaller Asian quoted companies. For investment purposes, the investment region includes China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

