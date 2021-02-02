Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 1,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.

Get Scott's Liquid Gold alerts:

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter.

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc and its subsidiaries develop, market, and sell household and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Household Products and Personal Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; and stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet name.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.