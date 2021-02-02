ScPrime (SCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. ScPrime has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $3,325.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00066010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00143056 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00840268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006027 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,162,167 coins and its circulating supply is 32,478,556 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.