Scry.info One Day Volume Reaches $69,171.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Scry.info has a total market cap of $918,172.56 and approximately $69,171.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00065493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.21 or 0.00845666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,758.86 or 0.05004641 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

DDD is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.