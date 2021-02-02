Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) shares traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $16.44. 191,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 196,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $910.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.77 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $58,857.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

