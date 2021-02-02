Sealed Air (SEE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SEE opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
In other news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Sealed Air
Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.
