Sean Finn Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total value of C$647,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,020,572.01.

Sean Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Sean Finn sold 3,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.37, for a total value of C$424,106.40.

On Friday, November 27th, Sean Finn sold 7,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.10, for a total value of C$994,734.30.

Shares of TSE CNR traded up C$2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$134.35. The company had a trading volume of 382,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,180. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of C$92.01 and a 12 month high of C$149.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$140.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$138.75. The stock has a market cap of C$95.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.33.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$144.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$160.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$147.20.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

