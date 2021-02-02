Secret 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $661,543.00 (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Secret has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $80.72 million and $661,543.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00307607 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00033047 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $556.77 or 0.01535534 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 175,676,738 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

Secret can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

