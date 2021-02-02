Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) Shares Gap Up to $880.00

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $880.00, but opened at $940.00. Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) shares last traded at $900.88, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

STB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.58) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 897.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 755.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

