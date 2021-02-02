Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Director Norman G. Wilbur Sells 3,900 Shares

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Director Norman G. Wilbur sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $34,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SNFCA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,530. Security National Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter.
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
