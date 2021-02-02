Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Director Norman G. Wilbur Sells 3,900 Shares

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Director Norman G. Wilbur sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $34,638. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SNFCA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,530. Security National Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

