Seele-N (SEELE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.68 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Seele-N has a total market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $7.68 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00067294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.95 or 0.00846684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00048380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.06 or 0.04825137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00035992 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00014853 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

