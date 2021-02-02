Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Market Cap Reaches $7.77 Million

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $458,929.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00047794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00140499 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00065825 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00247458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00062689 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00036877 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,363,323 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Token Trading

Seigniorage Shares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

