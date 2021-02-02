Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) Shares Up 13%

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) shares shot up 13% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.79 and last traded at $8.62. 117,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 150,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Several research firms have commented on SIC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $219.41 million, a P/E ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $150.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Research analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, New Generation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth $1,862,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC)

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

