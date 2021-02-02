SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s share price rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 814,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 597% from the average daily volume of 116,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
The stock has a market cap of $15.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.
SemiLEDs Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEDS)
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.
