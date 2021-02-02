Semux (SEM) Trading 32.8% Lower Over Last Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 33.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Semux has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. Semux has a market cap of $68,266.61 and $1,411.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008098 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006058 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001258 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001155 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002319 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

