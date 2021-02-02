Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.06-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.43-3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.06-3.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.63.

ST stock opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

