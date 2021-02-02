Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Reaches $0.0008

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $154,561.46 and approximately $48,638.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

