Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.26 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00019877 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009971 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003955 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

UPP is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,637,618 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

