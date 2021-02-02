Sentinel Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $241,336.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000243 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.