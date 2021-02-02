Sentivate Trading 115.2% Higher This Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $21.17 million and approximately $358,469.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 115.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00065622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.27 or 0.00836988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00046291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.23 or 0.04627353 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00035368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019846 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

SNTVT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,448,423,663 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

