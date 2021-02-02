Sequans Communications (SQNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Sequans Communications to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SQNS opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $200.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

