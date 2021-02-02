Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) (LON:SENX) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) (LON:SENX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.85. Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 17,006,530 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £45.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,407.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania. The company also holds 45% working interest in the Sabria concession, which covers an area of approximately 26,195 gross acres; 100% working interest in the Chouech Es Saida concession covering an area of approximately 52,480 acres; 100% working interest in the Ech Chouech concession that covers an area of approximately 33,920 acres; 100% working interest in the Zinnia concession covering an area of approximately 17,920 acres; and 100% working interest in the Sanrhar concession, which covers an area of approximately 36,879 acres located in Tunisia.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy plc (SENX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.