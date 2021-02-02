ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $181,275.32 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total value of $181,275.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $807,002.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:NOW traded up $24.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $583.51. 2,162,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,055. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $588.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $537.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.03.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.
Read More: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.