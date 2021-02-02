ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $181,275.32 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total value of $181,275.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $807,002.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:NOW traded up $24.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $583.51. 2,162,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,055. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $588.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $537.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in ServiceNow by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

