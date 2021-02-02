ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells $41,181.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ServiceNow stock traded up $24.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $583.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,055. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.93 and a 12-month high of $588.82. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.30, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $537.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

