ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,501 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of ServiceNow worth $172,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,553,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,947,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,488,201. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $558.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $537.44 and a 200-day moving average of $495.36. The firm has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $566.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

