ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $23,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,188,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total value of $72,140.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,988.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total value of $812,942.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,488,201. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOW. Truist lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.48.

NOW opened at $558.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 158.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $537.44 and its 200-day moving average is $495.36. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

