ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $640.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $574.26 and last traded at $573.69, with a volume of 12143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $558.56.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,367 shares of company stock worth $30,488,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a PE ratio of 158.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.