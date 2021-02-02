SF Capital (SFCP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 68.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $165,466.93 and approximately $5.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SF Capital coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SF Capital has traded up 123.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00141047 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00252396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00063395 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00037007 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

SF Capital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

