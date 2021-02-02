SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Short Interest Update

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 205,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.50 million, a PE ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. SharpSpring has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 million. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Research analysts predict that SharpSpring will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SHSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SharpSpring presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other SharpSpring news, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 277,778 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 954,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SharpSpring during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,687,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in SharpSpring during the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

