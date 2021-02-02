Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Up 6.5%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.23. 341,781 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 180,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEN. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.
