Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Up 6.5%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.23. 341,781 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 180,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHEN. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 9,811.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

