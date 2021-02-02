SHIELD (XSH) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $202,854.28 and approximately $47.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,112.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.59 or 0.04246720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00423850 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $439.58 or 0.01217266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.96 or 0.00509406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.18 or 0.00426941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.00263643 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021676 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

