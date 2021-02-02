ShipChain (SHIP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $239.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $498,800.52 and $239.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 136.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00066475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.98 or 0.00843580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00047428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,672.95 or 0.04642676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00035708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00020045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

