Shires Income (SHRS.L) (LON:SHRS) Shares Gap Up to $236.00

Shires Income (SHRS.L) (LON:SHRS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $236.00, but opened at $246.00. Shires Income (SHRS.L) shares last traded at $240.98, with a volume of 54,128 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £74.15 million and a P/E ratio of 20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 244.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 224.17.

Get Shires Income (SHRS.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Shires Income (SHRS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income (SHRS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income (SHRS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.