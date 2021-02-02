ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett Sells 2,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $235,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,534.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $204,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $188,720.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Dan Puckett sold 10,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $847,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.94. 293,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,958. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $66,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

