Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2,087.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.9% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP traded up $29.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,174.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,858. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,164.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,044.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.26, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,285.19.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.