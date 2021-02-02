Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Drops By 18.4%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,500 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 688,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresite Capital Management III LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 99,363 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

