Short Interest in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) Decreases By 37.0%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,000 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $41,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $624,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.02.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

